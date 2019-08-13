Wedbush Securities Trimmed Its Holding in Comcast Cl A New (CMCSA) by $357,084; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $347,490

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A New (CMCSA) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 43,472 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 52,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares to 153,897 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,907 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,105 are owned by Westover Advsr Ltd Company. Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Maryland-based Wms Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Park Natl Oh accumulated 54,477 shares. Hexavest holds 3.38M shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.71% stake. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 10,242 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc has 41,621 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 8,718 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 554 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 1.43M shares. Moreover, M Secs has 0.16% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aspiriant Limited Com, California-based fund reported 40,661 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.55% or 163,405 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comcast’s Doing Just Fine, Thank You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Penn National, Whirlpool, Comcast and Wyndham – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) by 16,219 shares to 25,118 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) by 27,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).