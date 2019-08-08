Wedbush Securities Trimmed By $662,340 Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,486 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 16,694 shares with $3.17 million value, down from 20,180 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $111.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 2.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Among 4 analysts covering Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kelt Exploration had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Scotia Capital maintained Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $9 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by GMP Securities. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 1.56M shares traded or 76.52% up from the average. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $611.03 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land. It has a 36.89 P/E ratio. It also had proved developed producing reserves of 34.5 million barrels of oil equivalent ; total proved reserves of 108.2 million BOE; and total proved plus probable reserves of 194.1 million BOE.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $234 target in Monday, February 25 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,694 shares to 49,475 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Trust Exchange (FPE) stake by 19,396 shares and now owns 87,379 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.