Wedbush Securities Trimmed By $406,080 Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Has 1.17 Sentiment

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 41 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 35 decreased and sold their holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 19.14 million shares, up from 16.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 24 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,115 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 49,473 shares with $9.55M value, down from 51,588 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $513.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 1.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 13,326 shares traded. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $390.82 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 77.74 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund for 103,600 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 325,167 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 95,646 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,140 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 13,963 shares to 117,748 valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 12,078 shares and now owns 41,618 shares. Dnp Select Income (NYSE:DNP) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 23.48% above currents $179.9 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Troy Asset Management invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,979 shares. Trillium Asset Llc reported 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation has 2.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,112 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.89M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 883,251 shares. 465,651 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. 3G Cap LP has 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,194 shares. American & Mngmt holds 0.16% or 2,695 shares. Rowland & Commerce Invest Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 1,441 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc owns 98,699 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 127,765 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Communication has 1.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 106,885 shares. Tributary Lc reported 0.07% stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.