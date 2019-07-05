Wedbush Securities Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Was Lifted; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Trimmed Holding by $3.07 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 109,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,330 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 111,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 837,729 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,084 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 4.09 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.20M for 55.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,949 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Company owns 400,946 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,124 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Redwood Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 150,000 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Skylands Ltd Company owns 208,600 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 25,519 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 6.58M shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 26,760 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 32,216 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 201,628 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares to 133,152 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Digital Colony, Zayo, EQT, Teledyne, Warburg Pincus – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,460 shares to 5,072 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,804 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California (NAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55.49% or 6.29 million shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie reported 156,184 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 95,850 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commerce National Bank holds 55,955 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 23,881 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% or 51,812 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 66,110 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 371,444 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 41,004 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability reported 184,538 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.