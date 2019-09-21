Wedbush Securities Stake in Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Cut by $349,650; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% . The institutional investor held 34,808 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 44,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 44,308 shares traded or 177.01% up from the average. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM); 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 51.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 221,815 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 456,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08M shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James And Assoc owns 21,278 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp owns 950,357 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 801,992 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 55 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0.04% or 2.68 million shares. Taconic Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 9.62M were reported by Centerbridge Prns L P. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Lc invested in 0.07% or 30,038 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 13,000 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.71% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 531,200 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation, a New York-based fund reported 362,515 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 413,000 shares to 663,000 shares, valued at $49.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 274,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $516.55M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $161,832 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $20,299 was bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy. Shares for $23,779 were bought by Karp David W on Friday, May 24. DRABEK ANTHONY bought $24,668 worth of stock or 715 shares. McCambridge David J also bought $25,351 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Friday, May 24. $17,600 worth of stock was bought by Hanneman Karl L on Thursday, May 2. The insider SWALLING JOHN C bought 730 shares worth $24,857.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold NRIM shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 3.75% less from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,288 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Ameriprise Inc owns 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 236,126 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 7,247 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 15,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Walthausen And Llc accumulated 40,391 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 28,154 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc has 6 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Ameritas Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Stifel has 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 1 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,932 shares to 15,301 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen (NZF).