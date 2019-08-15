Wedbush Securities Raised Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $373,800; Allstate Increased Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.01 Million

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54M, up from 11,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 20,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 73,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 53,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39 million shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amica Retiree Trust reported 4,212 shares stake. Dnb Asset Management As owns 1.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.41 million were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.19M shares. Dorsey Whitney Lc holds 9,768 shares. Middleton And Ma has 165,968 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Logan Capital Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 124,445 shares. Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Lc has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Diligent Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,697 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 10,436 shares. 46,225 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola (KO) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 669,060 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $92.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,839 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.