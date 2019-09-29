Wedbush Securities Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Johnson And Johnson Co (JNJ) Holder Howard Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Value Declined

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Co (JNJ) by 83.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 88,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,037 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 105,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 184,638 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.54 million, up from 179,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,804 shares to 12,715 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 19,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 76,435 shares to 283,640 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

