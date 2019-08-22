Wedbush Securities Maintains Stake in Altria Group (MO); As Bce Com New (BCE) Shares Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $8.00 Million

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 78,455 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 56,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 832,551 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 181,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.12M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 92,246 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 124,730 shares to 984,539 shares, valued at $58.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 20,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,615 shares to 32,272 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,072 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California (NAC).

