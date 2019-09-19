Wedbush Securities Lowered Its Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Stake; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Shorts Raised By 55%

Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR) had an increase of 55% in short interest. SYPR’s SI was 9,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55% from 6,000 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s short sellers to cover SYPR’s short positions. The SI to Sypris Solutions Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.0189 during the last trading session, reaching $0.99. About 2,394 shares traded. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) has declined 33.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sypris Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYPR); 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions Raises FY View To Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $90 MLN TO $96 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss $1.23M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions Sees FY18 Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) stake by 22.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,990 shares as Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM)’s stock rose 11.34%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 34,808 shares with $1.24M value, down from 44,798 last quarter. Northrim Bancorp Inc now has $279.07M valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 24,111 shares traded or 61.17% up from the average. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

More notable recent Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to $0.33 per Share – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2019: VLY,ORIT,TIGR,NRIM – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Expands Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,998 shares to 17,840 valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,832 activity. Shares for $20,299 were bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy. Karp David W bought $23,779 worth of stock. 743 shares valued at $25,351 were bought by McCambridge David J on Friday, May 24. Schutt Aaron Michael bought 281 shares worth $9,962. $17,600 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by Hanneman Karl L on Thursday, May 2. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider DRABEK ANTHONY bought $24,668. On Thursday, May 30 the insider SWALLING JOHN C bought $24,857.

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $5.07M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $21.11 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

