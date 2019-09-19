Wedbush Securities Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $670,201 as Stock Value Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $4.64 Million as Shares Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 22,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 32,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 1.32M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14M, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.32. About 952,620 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen (NZF) by 35,422 shares to 56,896 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Quality (IQI) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 11.82 million shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,500 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt owns 738,294 shares. Cleararc holds 17,268 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt reported 5.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.29% or 957,444 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 163,919 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Highland Cap Limited Partnership reported 40,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 107 shares. Personal has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Natl Pension Service holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.36 million shares. Selway Asset Management accumulated 0.45% or 9,825 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 770,856 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd stated it has 162,138 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omni Prtnrs Llp reported 1.84M shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 142,572 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.01% or 570 shares. Adage Grp Ltd invested 3.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 54,634 are owned by Sequoia Financial Advsrs Llc. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company reported 24,404 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Northeast Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bath Savings Trust has 14,905 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio. Idaho-based Caprock Gp Inc has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.92% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 169,330 shares. Pictet Natl Bank And reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 87,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 16,593 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.