Wedbush Securities Lowered Fedex (FDX) Stake; Maple Capital Management Lowered By $5.04 Million Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 32.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,460 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 5,072 shares with $920,000 value, down from 7,532 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 51.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 6,703 shares with $4.76 million value, down from 13,798 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $20.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $730.98. About 225,804 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Ishares (IHI) stake by 3,272 shares to 5,924 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETE) stake by 20,796 shares and now owns 92,543 shares. Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.18% or 381,285 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 262,354 shares. Personal Advsr Corp holds 0% or 2,082 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.05% or 2,557 shares. Regal Inv Ltd owns 2,276 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.36% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 25,188 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). James Invest Research Inc invested 0.74% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,600 were accumulated by Gamco Incorporated Et Al. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kcm Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,994 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.23% or 2,854 shares. National Asset Management owns 5,621 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 36 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities downgraded the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $148 target. Stephens maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, June 20. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity. Shares for $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. $58.09 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P.. Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, February 11.

Among 15 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 27 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Thursday, January 17, the company rating was downgraded by Maxim Group. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 7. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $647 target. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $700 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 49.39 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability reported 10 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 5 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 0.05% or 3,472 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 11 shares. Axa reported 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc owns 432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 331 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jefferies Grp Llc accumulated 3,127 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 1,423 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 3,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 2,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.