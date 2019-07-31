Wedbush Securities Lifted Its Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $490,116 as Stock Price Declined; Route One Investment Company LP Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,084 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 7.42 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends Some 200 Apps in Data-Abuse Investigation; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s artificial intelligence still has trouble finding hate speech – but finds a lot of nudity; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is removing more than 270 pages and accounts operated by Russian organization Internet Research Agency (IRA) intended to influence Russian users; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Company holds 3,764 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.18% stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com owns 36,549 shares. Iberiabank Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 28,083 shares. Old Republic International invested in 731,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,253 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 414,122 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc Inc invested in 0.05% or 821,392 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 0.42% stake. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department accumulated 4,046 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 3,028 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 380,670 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 84,500 shares. Fincl Svcs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 19,057 shares to 221,859 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,319 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teewinot Advisers Limited Com has 13.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 245,901 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Trust Communications holds 11,625 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 183,600 are held by Moody Retail Bank Tru Division. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,112 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il reported 2,391 shares stake. Martin Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Llc holds 20,448 shares. 300 were reported by Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,959 shares. Shell Asset Management Company owns 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 233,652 shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York invested 2.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 794,591 shares. 72,121 are owned by Calamos Wealth Lc. Stephens Ar holds 0.44% or 110,049 shares in its portfolio. Nwi Mgmt Lp owns 300,000 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 97,003 shares to 5.92 million shares, valued at $647.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).