Wedbush Securities Increases Stake in Par Technology (PAR); Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Stake by $30.21 Million

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 371,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 349,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 379,781 shares traded or 68.20% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $62.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,200 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold PAR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited reported 21,785 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 125,912 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 873 shares. Amer Int Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, California-based fund reported 26,079 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc owns 1,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 70,685 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Invesco has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Citigroup Inc has 3,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 5,871 shares. Bamco Inc New York reported 268,011 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 46,613 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 489,245 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares to 9,385 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,230 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).