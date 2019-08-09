Wedbush Securities Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA); Bangor Savings Bank Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $846,423

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.05 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 13,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 10.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Big Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,309 shares to 392,636 shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,122 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tekla Capital Management Limited has invested 1.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). France-based Tobam has invested 0.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wyoming-based Cypress Ltd Com (Wy) has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sunbelt Secs holds 5,584 shares. Sit Investment Associates reported 9,175 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 8,131 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2,846 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc invested in 0.65% or 32,140 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,293 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 32,513 shares.