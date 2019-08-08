Wedbush Securities Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Rathbone Brothers Plc Cut Holding in Mondelez Intl Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) by $772,730

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 6,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 14,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 6.08 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 268,384 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, down from 284,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 4.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Npv Non Vtg Common Stock (NYSE:MKC) by 8,575 shares to 240,355 shares, valued at $36.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:XYL) by 21,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 45,987 shares stake. Cap International Ca accumulated 83,609 shares. Citizens Northern owns 47,221 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd owns 423,146 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,936 shares. 918,673 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. 269,644 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc stated it has 10,988 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.03% or 121,874 shares. 43 are held by Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Com reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,374 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 534,871 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Tax Adv (HTD) by 13,200 shares to 11,070 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,588 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).