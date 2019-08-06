Wedbush Securities Increased Stake in Par Technology (PAR); Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.24 Million as Valuation Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 371,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 349,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 142,515 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 27,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 1.31M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet: High-Growth Potential In SD-WAN – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortinet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 17,366 shares to 38,690 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 36,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold PAR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,777 shares stake. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 7 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Eam Invsts Ltd Company owns 0.51% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 85,198 shares. 2,653 are owned by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Northern Trust holds 0% or 145,978 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Bamco stated it has 268,011 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,386 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 8,227 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,889 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 27,150 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 732,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,922 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PAR Technology Corporation Announces Pricing of $70 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PAR Technology Announces New API Integration With SpeedETab and Brink POS® Software – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Reports Record Quarterly Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at SKYW & HA, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Zacks.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valuation Disconnect In PAR Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 19,057 shares to 221,859 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen California (NAC) by 27,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,653 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).