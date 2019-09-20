Wedbush Securities Increased O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position by $374,535; Gagnon Securities Increases Position in Quidel (QDEL)

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 23,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 140,362 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, up from 116,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 119,386 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 163.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 1,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, up from 619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $13.08 during the last trading session, reaching $403.01. About 387,811 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5.65 million are held by Brown Capital Ltd. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 7,697 shares stake. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Principal Fincl Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 21,418 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 334,400 shares stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 171,348 were reported by Sei. Alps Advsrs reported 0% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co owns 1.39 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0.35% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1.56M shares. 4,843 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd has 60,365 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 6,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,309 shares to 46,135 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (TLT) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,121 shares, and cut its stake in Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.