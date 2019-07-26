Wedbush Securities Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Raised Position in Cbs (CBS) by $14.16 Million as Valuation Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, up from 51,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 980.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 301,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,024 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78M, up from 30,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.77 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Sarah Drew, Michelle Hurd cast in CBS’ `Cagney & Lacey’ pilot; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Tru has 20,743 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 518,095 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 54,609 were reported by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 2,078 shares. Garland Cap reported 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 50,300 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,989 shares. Argyle Cap Inc stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,201 are held by Assetmark Inc. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.44 million shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 91,586 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,000 shares. Comm Bancorp has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rice Hall James And Associates stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Excalibur Management Corporation stated it has 37,896 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SHV) by 10,502 shares to 7,712 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,230 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones (FDN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha" on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "J&J's ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga" on July 17, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,200 shares to 77,442 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,781 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,300 were reported by Hennessy Advsrs. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 173,824 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,593 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications has invested 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hrt Fincl Limited Company invested in 6,008 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 250,598 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Advisors Limited Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,679 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 10,860 shares stake. Franklin Resources reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Company owns 7,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 85 shares. Conning Inc reported 10,871 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 671,122 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 171,600 shares.