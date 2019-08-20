Wedbush Securities Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $484,666; Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 28,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 279,335 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.86 million, down from 308,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 03/05/2018 – IGNORE: FDA TISAGENLECLEUCEL APPROVAL ANNOUNCED MAY 1; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 08/05/2018 – Japan’s Takeda clinches $62 bln Shire deal as pharma M&A rolls on; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 13,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares to 179,230 shares, valued at $34.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (SHV) by 10,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,712 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 365 shares to 1,015 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,068 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).