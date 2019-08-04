Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $1.21 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Held by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 18,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 50,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 64,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.48 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,233 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Btim holds 0.03% or 13,840 shares in its portfolio. 11,650 are held by Icon Advisers. Oakmont holds 300,276 shares or 7.7% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley invested in 0.03% or 1,314 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 244 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 46,541 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 958 shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 12,205 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Ativo Mgmt Limited has 0.87% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,410 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,383 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv has 1,245 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 8,732 shares to 75,941 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Precious Metals by 30,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,995 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 2,685 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company owns 3,269 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hightower Trust Lta owns 15,394 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lowe Brockenbrough Com holds 76,710 shares. Spectrum Management Gp Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 251 shares. Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pggm Invests reported 1.67 million shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pitcairn owns 9,157 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.04 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Counselors Inc reported 0.03% stake. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Energy Select (XLE) by 5,904 shares to 18,736 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exchange (FPE) by 19,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfmg.