Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.29 Million as Shares Declined; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Increases Position in Macys (M)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 7.97 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 13,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 11,645 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 25,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.54. About 974,478 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

