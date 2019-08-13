Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Tableau Software Has 1.89 Sentiment

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,474 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 179,230 shares with $34.05 million value, down from 181,704 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $906.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 183 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 97 sold and trimmed stock positions in Tableau Software Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 73.86 million shares, up from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tableau Software Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 116 New Position: 67.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 19.64% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.27 million shares or 14.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 5.11% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Connecticut-based Kensico Capital Management Corp has invested 4.89% in the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 121,595 shares.

It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.80 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” published on August 12, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,228 shares to 17,176 valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) stake by 1,817 shares and now owns 6,300 shares. Sector Energy Select (XLE) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Limited Liability accumulated 141,089 shares or 4.11% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 89,179 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,443 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management owns 7,471 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford Comm holds 0.03% or 139,347 shares. Sky Gp Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 499,861 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ferox Ltd Partnership owns 26,200 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc holds 21,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 4.75% or 93,786 shares in its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Ltd reported 8.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 714,263 shares. Research & Com has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,983 are owned by Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company.