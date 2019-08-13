Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding as Valuation Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 6.93M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 51,588 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, down from 58,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook is bringing its facial recognition technology back to Europe, even after agreeing with regulators to drop the feature nearly six years ago; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 22/03/2018 – In a heated debate, Facebook shareholders argue whether social media has peaked; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now; 01/05/2018 – Live now: Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address at Facebook’s annual developer conference, #F8; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 27/03/2018 – I checked and it turns out Facebook knows a lot about me

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jvl Advsr Ltd accumulated 6.46% or 1.91 million shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 2.00 million shares. 2.39 million are held by Charles Schwab Management Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 46,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 486,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 112 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 2.91M shares or 0.19% of the stock. 22,342 are held by Creative Planning. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 130,602 shares. Moreover, Selz Ltd Liability Corp has 3.5% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.40 million shares. Schroder Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 1,188 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 5.85 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.68% or 104,297 shares. The California-based Farallon Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 46,058 shares. 10 reported 0.07% stake. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.11% or 6.32M shares. 16,954 were reported by Burns J W Company. Riggs Asset Managment Communications accumulated 6,828 shares. Clal Insur Enterp Ltd reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiera Capital owns 28,650 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bancshares reported 1,051 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 405,533 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. South Street Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 88,158 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,073 shares. Ctc Lc reported 741,860 shares stake.

