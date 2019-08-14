Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed By $445,260 Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Rr Partners LP Has Decreased By $1.81 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 32.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,460 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 5,072 shares with $920,000 value, down from 7,532 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.52. About 1.74 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report

Rr Partners Lp decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 913,922 shares with $86.98 million value, down from 933,022 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.24 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,325 shares to 53,349 valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sector Financial Select (XLF) stake by 18,366 shares and now owns 72,448 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.59 million for 12.54 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,700 were accumulated by Cna Fincl. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arcadia Corporation Mi invested in 62 shares. Homrich Berg owns 5,841 shares. 909 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. Dean Invest invested in 0.66% or 25,218 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.08% or 4,422 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.03% or 6,182 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 34,262 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Inv House Limited Liability Company reported 69,637 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0.08% or 163,503 shares. 4,308 were reported by North Mngmt. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct accumulated 6,361 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 15,485 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 23.97% above currents $160.52 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of stock was bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 7.28% above currents $99.74 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PSX in report on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $102 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 29. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.