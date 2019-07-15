Wedbush Securities Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $782,492; DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (DFRYF) SI Increased By 1.57%

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 99.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 14,764 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 29,540 shares with $1.59 million value, up from 14,776 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $74.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS

DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) had an increase of 1.57% in short interest. DFRYF’s SI was 225,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.57% from 222,400 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 58 days are for DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s short sellers to cover DFRYF’s short positions. It closed at $83.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Advisor Group Lc reported 61,738 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 73,407 shares stake. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 15,065 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,116 shares. First Natl Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,861 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline holds 0.25% or 31,019 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 1.25% or 154,875 shares in its portfolio. Grimes And Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bokf Na reported 64,023 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 8,098 shares in its portfolio. 249,238 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Commerce. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) stake by 2,839 shares to 5,804 valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 13,770 shares and now owns 11,645 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, February 25. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $80 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.