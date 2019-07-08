Wedbush Securities Has Lowered Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $317,300; Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $372,522 as Share Value Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,933 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 72,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 140,839 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 100,241 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten Gp Inc holds 0.5% or 15,202 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage holds 9,425 shares. 16,332 are owned by Blue Edge Cap. Oppenheimer & Co Inc reported 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,013 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company reported 10,538 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Essex Ser owns 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,832 shares. Prudential reported 1.89M shares. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,755 shares. 21,679 are held by Amica Mutual Com. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,023 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 0% or 313 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,088 shares to 45,652 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) by 27,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfmg.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 24.49 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bokf Na has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.26% or 12,905 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Lc reported 486,439 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 668,621 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Paw accumulated 4,000 shares. 13,305 were reported by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Capstone Finance has 5,229 shares. Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,568 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com owns 75,304 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,222 shares. Boston Research And Mgmt has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 2,555 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 132,671 shares.

