Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $386,613; Kensico Capital Management Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE) Has Cut by $10.33 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 224,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.34 million, down from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 532,313 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 33,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 6.61 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fmr Limited Company invested in 0.45% or 33.90 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc invested in 856,699 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 63,548 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 310,139 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt invested in 23,025 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.06% or 249,618 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Global Endowment Mngmt L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,250 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Company stated it has 2,920 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Heathbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd has 251,875 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 1,243 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Horan Management invested in 4,874 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.40M shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Tax Adv (HTD) by 13,200 shares to 11,070 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,385 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

