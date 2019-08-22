Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $1.28 Million; Target (TGT) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $364,320 as Stock Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 63,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.23. About 14.02 million shares traded or 145.17% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 78,455 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 56,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 3.03 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: 9News.com which released: “Target rolls out new flagship food brand ‘Good & Gather’ – 9News.com KUSA” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank of Americaâ€™s CEO has one simple reason why he doesnâ€™t see a recession looming – MarketWatch” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Target Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Policymakers Stroll To Jackson Hole – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

