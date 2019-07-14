Wedbush Securities Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Bancroft Fund LTD (BCV) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 210 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 11,532 shares with $20.54M value, up from 11,322 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $990.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt

Bancroft Fund LTD (BCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 11 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 12 trimmed and sold holdings in Bancroft Fund LTD. The funds in our database now hold: 1.27 million shares, down from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bancroft Fund LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,738 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 1.21% or 6,127 shares. First Amer Bancorporation stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centurylink Mgmt Communication accumulated 4,358 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 317,930 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 482 shares stake. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,299 shares. 31,369 were accumulated by Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Co. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie owns 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 393,681 shares. White Pine accumulated 0.12% or 132 shares. Wright Investors Service invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 15,216 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, January 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, February 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased John Hancock Tax Adv (HTD) stake by 13,200 shares to 11,070 valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) stake by 2,839 shares and now owns 5,804 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 9,130 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) has declined 0.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bancroft Fund Ltd. for 60,941 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 383,112 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 11,146 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,179 shares.