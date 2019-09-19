Wedbush Securities Has Increased By $1.07 Million Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding; Spark Energy (SPKE) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Spark Energy (SPKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 39 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 29 sold and reduced stock positions in Spark Energy. The institutional investors in our database reported: 10.73 million shares, up from 9.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Spark Energy in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) stake by 128.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 28,141 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 50,069 shares with $1.93M value, up from 21,928 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corp now has $32.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Since January 1, 0001, it had 25 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.34 million activity.

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.08% negative EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 165,775 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.37% invested in the company for 451,750 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 76,003 shares.

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; T2 Biosystems Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Management Changes Nasdaq:SPKE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $356.72 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 53,368 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) has risen 18.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA SIMILAR TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy 4Q Net $47.5M; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.04% or 323,257 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 1,610 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 232,700 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Scout owns 676,256 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 902 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 5,508 shares. 331,094 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Conning owns 10,697 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 11,870 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Communication invested in 233,494 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 7,109 were reported by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Bb&T stated it has 21,840 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.12% stake. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 150,941 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 10.14% above currents $39.05 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 9 to “Sector Perform”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.