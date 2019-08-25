Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Willdan Group (WLDN) Holding by $705,109; Share Value Declined; As Mid (MAA) Shares Rose, Holder Scout Investments Has Cut Its Position

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 221,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 240,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 38,975 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 35.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 350,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 633,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.22 million, down from 983,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 474,395 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Want To Retire Today? – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-America Apartment Communities: A Leader In The Real Estate Space – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited reported 10,002 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com owns 189,667 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 276,890 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 154,508 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 11,782 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Hartford Inv Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,419 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 105,542 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 4,979 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 16,248 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management stated it has 276,670 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Com reported 15,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 2,532 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in White Mountns Insu (NYSE:WTM) by 957 shares to 24,691 shares, valued at $22.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oreilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Willdan Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Willdan Group (WLDN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Group to Participate in 2018 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan Group (WLDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.