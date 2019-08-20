Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Unilever Plc (UL) Holding; Werner Enterprises Has 1.06 Sentiment

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 88 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 83 decreased and sold their equity positions in Werner Enterprises Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 45.03 million shares, down from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 253,354 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 235,435 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.37% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 729,447 shares.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.91M for 12.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

