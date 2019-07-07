Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Unilever Plc (UL) Holding by $514,311 as Stock Value Rose; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 171,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,595 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 179,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79 million shares traded or 195.49% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,698 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 13,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 438,232 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,531 shares to 124,007 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amer National Com Tx has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,879 shares. Gmt Corporation reported 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 1.36 million shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 0% or 405 shares. Eulav Asset reported 0.22% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,595 shares. Blackrock invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 110 shares stake. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.60M shares stake. Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brinker has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,225 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,631 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,301 shares to 679,848 shares, valued at $80.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 185,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).