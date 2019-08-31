Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Stake in Merck & Company New (MRK) by $679,106 as Market Valuation Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Position in Pulse Seismic (PPL)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (PPL) by 272.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 384,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pulse Seismic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc New (MRK) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 36,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 44,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City invested in 12,022 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Exchange Management reported 46,955 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 408,757 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 19,851 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Personal Cap Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has 1.83% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 258,911 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 15,983 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,100 shares. California-based Private Gru has invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Inv Management Of Virginia Lc accumulated 42,308 shares. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 2.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Washington invested in 62,986 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 880 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 1,817 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) by 16,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.02% or 382,092 shares in its portfolio. 1.32 million are held by Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.57% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 102,851 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr. Spectrum Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 371,748 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Bartlett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 42,349 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na holds 0.68% or 183,037 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 8,496 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 660,019 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pure Fincl Advisors invested in 0.06% or 9,852 shares.