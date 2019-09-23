Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Its Stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by $302,652; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Stock Value Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 559,238 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 12,715 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 1.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 215,526 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Llc owns 625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 35,390 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parsec Finance Management stated it has 39,206 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alta Management Llc invested in 2.52% or 711,249 shares. 59 were accumulated by Cordasco Networks. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 13,856 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru has 26,151 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 3.69 million shares. Stack Mngmt Inc owns 1.34% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 188,120 shares. Thornburg stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,102 shares to 299,250 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.