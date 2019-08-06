Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Its Merck & Company New (MRK) Position by $679,106 as Market Value Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Chevron New (CVX)

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 84.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 50,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 109,229 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, up from 59,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25 million shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc New (MRK) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 36,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 44,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 10.35 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.66% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.74 million shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 316,099 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hallmark Management owns 42,543 shares. Asset holds 538,784 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd reported 12.97 million shares. Causeway Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.46% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Verity Verity Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 33,197 shares. Bb&T reported 536,570 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department accumulated 43,421 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Numerixs Techs stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 1.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 34,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mcrae Cap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,157 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 7,426 shares to 15,084 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfmg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Df Dent & Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fdx, California-based fund reported 66,941 shares. Counselors owns 151,626 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin invested in 0.93% or 4.54M shares. Stifel Finance holds 2.29 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Ally Fincl accumulated 56,000 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corporation Pa has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 186,988 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 1.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 6,429 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 112,155 shares. Barr E S & has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Invesco Limited reported 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd has 0.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,531 shares to 106,739 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 33,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,017 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).