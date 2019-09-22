Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $643,632; Asa LTD (ASA) Sentiment Is 2.11

Asa LTD (ASA) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.32, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 19 funds increased and opened new positions, while 9 sold and decreased their positions in Asa LTD. The funds in our database now hold: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Asa LTD in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 11.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 30.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,498 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 7,816 shares with $1.44 million value, down from 11,314 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Pacer stake by 15,446 shares to 68,778 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 12,102 shares and now owns 299,250 shares. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $199.38’s average target is 3.26% above currents $193.09 stock price. Accenture had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Ny holds 1,452 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 177,396 shares. Davis has invested 3.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Schulhoff & Company reported 14,072 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 8,753 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 50,079 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 15,836 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weik has 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,455 shares. Peoples Financial Ser has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). North Star Investment Mngmt has 4,564 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati has 3.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 84,627 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Com holds 3,318 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdings owns 704,539 shares.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.73% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited for 74,150 shares. Ws Management Lllp owns 682,758 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bennicas & Associates Inc. has 0.46% invested in the company for 48,080 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,087 shares.

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 183,852 shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) has risen 20.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $246.72 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals.