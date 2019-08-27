Wedbush Securities Has Cut Merck & Company New (MRK) Holding By $679,106; Caci International (CACI) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Caci International Inc (CACI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 139 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 128 reduced and sold their positions in Caci International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 21.15 million shares, down from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Caci International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 93 Increased: 93 New Position: 46.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Merck & Company Inc New (MRK) stake by 18.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 8,182 shares as Merck & Company Inc New (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 36,091 shares with $3.00M value, down from 44,273 last quarter. Merck & Company Inc New now has $219.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 331 shares to 7,606 valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) stake by 3,881 shares and now owns 62,723 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 15,082 shares. Old Republic accumulated 676,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 465,128 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Platinum Invest Management Limited owns 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 18,800 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.53% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stillwater Advisors Llc owns 239,635 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 40,984 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.82% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Veritable LP holds 167,262 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.47% or 19,105 shares. Notis owns 20,175 shares. Grace & White Ny accumulated 25,159 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 6.93% above currents $85.88 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.8% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc for 41,974 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 169,372 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Llc has 1.84% invested in the company for 97,072 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.83% in the stock. Mad River Investors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,085 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) – Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CACI -2.4% on misses, IRS update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades CACI On Revenue Growth Potential – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.10% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $213.35. About 176,421 shares traded. CACI International Inc (CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract