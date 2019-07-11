Wedbush Securities Has Cut Its Unilever Plc (UL) Holding by $514,311; Ronna Sue Cohen Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10191.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 17,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 1.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,698 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 13,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 36,965 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D; 15/03/2018 – UK’s Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever’s Rotterdam HQ choice -BBC; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,764 shares to 29,540 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Financial Select (XLF) by 18,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

