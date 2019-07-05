Wedbush Securities Has Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Has 1 Sentiment

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (AUBN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 12 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 12 cut down and sold holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 408,881 shares, down from 414,769 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Auburn National Bancorporation Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 7,934 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 88,988 shares with $4.80 million value, up from 81,054 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $238.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

More notable recent Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Auburn National Bancorporation Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Record Full Year Net Earnings of $8.8 million, or $2.42 per share; Record Fourth Quarter Net Earnings of $2.4 million, or $0.66 per share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. for 15,683 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 12,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has 0.05% invested in the company for 2,110 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,527 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $16,661 activity.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 5,260 shares traded. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) has declined 15.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AUBN News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Exclusive AMA with former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN ACQUIRES AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC, A LEADING PROVIDER OF PARTICULATE MONITORS AND FILTER CONTROL SOLUTIONS; 26/05/2018 – Sporting News.ca: Source: Cannabis oil unrelated to Auburn rescinding offer to C.J. Davis; 05/04/2018 – Nederman: Nederman completes acquisition of Auburn FilterSense LLC; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge sets deadline for Cohen document review; 27/04/2018 – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Completion of the Redemption of Trust Preferred Securities; 14/03/2018 – Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence; 07/03/2018 Auburn Fans Have a New Way to Mow With Tigers Pride; 19/04/2018 – DJ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,460 shares to 5,072 valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 19,945 shares and now owns 17,319 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 173,927 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirador Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northrock holds 0.2% or 14,317 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 11,043 shares. Moreover, Yhb Advsr has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,054 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Savant Capital Ltd Com holds 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 34,766 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 8,811 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank Trust invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 53,750 are held by Wade G W And. Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ativo Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 41,384 shares.