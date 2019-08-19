Wedbush Securities Decreased Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding By $441,600; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shorts Down By 8.83%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) had a decrease of 8.83% in short interest. CHDN’s SI was 2.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.83% from 2.58M shares previously. With 306,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s short sellers to cover CHDN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 20.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,450 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 13,060 shares with $1.67M value, down from 16,510 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $59.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.64M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity. Lloyd Karole also bought $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 26 P/E ratio. The firm operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Churchill Downs Incorporated shares while 6 reduced holdings.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Ishares (IHI) stake by 3,272 shares to 5,924 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) stake by 16,219 shares and now owns 25,118 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings.

