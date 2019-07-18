Wedbush Securities Cut Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $662,340; Share Price Declined; Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by $16.10 Million as Shares Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,694 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 310,714 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U S (ITA) by 3,206 shares to 8,960 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IHI) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 30,336 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Birinyi Incorporated owns 7,927 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Miles Cap reported 0.77% stake. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 17,305 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 14 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 6,825 shares. Investors holds 0.06% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 753,653 shares. Comm Bankshares invested in 0.51% or 225,002 shares. Mathes reported 4,570 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Com reported 239,750 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 6,640 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Company invested in 15,302 shares.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.55 million for 11.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares to 31,044 shares, valued at $55.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 788,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).