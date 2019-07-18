Wedbush Securities Continues to Hold Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Teleflex (TFX) Stake Has Boosted by Parnassus Investments

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.46M, up from 493,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $333.99. About 189,245 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,176 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 13,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 4.06 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million. Weaver Amy E also sold $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. Harris Parker also sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36M. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,923 shares to 51,588 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,472 shares, and cut its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,758 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 17,876 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 13,190 are held by Security Company. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 575,028 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,206 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nicholas Inv Prns Lp owns 10,422 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 237,000 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. British Columbia Corp reported 253,313 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co invested in 4,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Funds Lc has invested 6.78% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 80,112 shares. 603,037 were reported by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 177,600 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Mostly Positive On Salesforce’s Q1 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 206,489 shares to 7.68M shares, valued at $341.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 33,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex to participate at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions Course (EuroPCR) 2019 with its complex PCI product portfolio and the newly acquired MANTAâ„¢ Vascular Closure Device – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Teleflex Incorporated’s (NYSE:TFX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Dow Stumbles on Plunge in DowDuPont, Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Raymond James & Associate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 29,477 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.06% or 2,012 shares. Kistler has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 8,727 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 700 shares. Finemark Bank Trust reported 963 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 3,398 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company holds 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 1,195 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,745 shares. Eqis Capital Management owns 1,212 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).