Wedbush Securities Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Share Value Declined

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 96.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 290,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 9.14M shares traded or 440.50% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 81,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Arizona State Retirement System holds 34,697 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Iowa-based Principal has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 106,423 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 160,732 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shelton holds 0.05% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Co reported 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Da Davidson holds 0.22% or 107,017 shares. 2,852 were accumulated by Everence Capital Management. Twin Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 18,750 shares. Whittier Trust holds 2,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 36,712 shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 7,997 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,500 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $33.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

