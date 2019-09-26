Wedbush Securities Boosted Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $410,896; First Long Island Investors Maintains Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,977 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, up from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 7.07M shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 14,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 349,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.79 million, up from 334,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 9.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,219 shares to 107,218 shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,346 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 2.58% or 45,485 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors has 7,443 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Third Point Lc owns 600,000 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4.63M are held by Edgewood Ltd Company. Yhb Investment Advsr owns 184,605 shares. Virginia-based Greylin Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prentiss Smith Com Inc stated it has 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Prtn Limited Partnership holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 418,040 shares. One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 47,821 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Tru invested in 26,769 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd stated it has 107,017 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10.20 million shares or 7.08% of the stock. Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 5,275 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Lc accumulated 24,440 shares or 3.62% of the stock. 8,088 are held by Ativo Capital. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.55% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 988,995 shares. Verity Asset Management stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Df Dent & Com has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,043 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.02% or 9,729 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 845 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 42,422 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 747,715 shares stake. Shelton Management owns 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,307 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 2.55M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 13,965 shares in its portfolio. Clear Street Markets Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 150,772 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio.

