Wedbush Securities Boosted Its Ares Capital (ARCC) Stake; Cohen Lawrence B Has Raised Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 28,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 129,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.59 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen California (NAC) by 27,925 shares to 214,653 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,694 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,560 shares to 22,659 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

