Wedbush Reaffirms $100.0000 TP On Nike (NKE), Reaffirms Outperform Rating; Eagle Capital Management Has Boosted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position By $22.61 Million

The financial firm have set price target of $100.0000 on Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares. This is 14.71% from the stock close price. In a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday morning, Wedbush reconfirmed their Outperform rating on shares of NKE.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 481,049 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)'s stock rose 0.37%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 28.02M shares with $1.33 billion value, up from 27.54M last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $214.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.98% above currents $48.65 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $70 lowest target. $92.50’s average target is 6.10% above currents $87.18 stock price. Nike had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, August 23. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $70 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8700 target. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $136.60 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 35.01 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.