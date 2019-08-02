Wedbush Positive On Coupa Software (COUP) with $168.0000 Target; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Upped Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Stake By $3.46 Million

Wedbush analyst has begun coverage on Coupa Software (NYSE:COUP) with a $168.0000 price target and “Outperform” rating. The price target suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from firm’s last stock close price.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) stake by 751.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 46,100 shares as Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 52,233 shares with $3.96 million value, up from 6,133 last quarter. Expeditors International Of Washington Inc now has $12.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.12M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EXPD in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 979,906 shares in its portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In accumulated 0.01% or 2,920 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 116,492 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 971,031 shares. 7,124 were accumulated by Schwerin Boyle. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.04% or 229,652 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 0.03% or 4,175 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 296,827 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cognios Capital Llc reported 0.81% stake. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.69 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 22,836 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 9,800 shares to 48,031 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 1,541 shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.41 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 2.10 million shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) has risen 121.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Coupa Software Inc (NYSE:COUP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Coupa Software Inc has $15000 highest and $76 lowest target. $115’s average target is -15.57% below currents $136.2 stock price. Coupa Software Inc had 20 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rating on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $76 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Bank of America. The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 27 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.