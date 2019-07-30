Wedbush Keeps $90.0000 Target Price per Share On Varonis Systems (VRNS), Keeps “Outperform” Rating; ALBERT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (ADGRF) Shorts Up By 869.57%

New York: In an analyst report issued to clients on Tuesday, 30 July, Wedbush kept their “Outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). They currently have a $90.0000 target on the company. Wedbush’s target means a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s last stock price.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 569,150 shares traded or 78.22% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Varonis Systems, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 0% or 10 shares. 2 are held by Glenmede Na. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp owns 16,638 shares. Eventide Asset Management Llc invested in 0.86% or 420,000 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 4,297 shares. Invesco Limited reported 509,899 shares. 361 are owned by Captrust Advisors. Cadian Capital Mngmt L P reported 502,100 shares. Mirador Partners L P invested in 7,390 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,541 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mcf Advsrs Llc reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Atria Invests Limited Company accumulated 4,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,005 were reported by American Group Incorporated Incorporated.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Faitelson Yakov had sold 30,000 shares worth $1.64 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Varonis Systems has $85 highest and $70 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 11.70% above currents $69.38 stock price. Varonis Systems had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Benchmark. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) earned “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, February 12. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by DA Davidson. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Hold” rating.