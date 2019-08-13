Wedbush Gives William Lyon Homes (WLH) Higher Rating.; Omers Administration Has Decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position By $84.87 Million

Wedbush increased shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a Neutral rating to Outperform rating in a a research report sent to investors and clients on Tuesday, 13 August.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp analyzed 1.09M shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)'s stock declined 0.35%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 4.94 million shares with $385.99 million value, down from 6.02M last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $107.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 492,542 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company has market cap of $648.11 million. It operates in six divisions: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It has a 8.41 P/E ratio. The firm sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Omers Administration Corp increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 5,500 shares to 14,900 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.42 billion for 11.10 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.